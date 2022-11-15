Bruce M. Carson, 64, of Rochester passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 12th at his home.

Bruce Carson was born October 16, 1958 in Rochester to Vernon and Lucille Carson. They lived on a family farm outside of Rochester for a time, then the family moved to Douglas.

Bruce graduated from John Marshall High School in 1977. After high school Bruce worked at IBM for 8 years then took a job at Crenlo where he worked for 30 years.

Bruce married Jeanne Blazing on November 1, 1986 at the Little Brown Church.

Bruce enjoyed reading, watching movies, being on the computer researching, and politics. He loved Christmas, music, his pets, and anything Sci Fi and about space. He was an avid Vikings and Twins fan.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Tyler of Minneapolis, MN; brothers, David and Mike (Marge); and sisters, Elaine, Barb, and Carol (Brian) Denny.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Lucille; and one sister, Marge.

Upon Bruce’s wishes there will be no services.

Memorials are preferred to family.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences of Bruce may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com