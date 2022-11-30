Bruce Vincent Johnson, 88, of Rochester, MN, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Shorewood Independent Living.

Bruce was born on May 5, 1934, in Dexter, MN, to John and Hazelle (Scovil Vincent) Johnson. He grew up in the Dexter area and graduated from Austin High School. Bruce was drafted and served in the U.S. Army, followed by working road construction before joining IBM Rochester. Bruce’s career at IBM spanned from 1960 until his retirement in 1989, at which time he was a Manager of Design Services. Bruce also worked several years as a tax preparer at The Tax Place in Rochester.

Bruce married Connie (Barrows) Johnson in 1960. They had two sons, Craig (Michelle) Johnson and Dan Johnson and were later divorced. Bruce married Barbara (Aaby) Smith in 1978 and remained married until her passing in July of 2015. Bruce and Barb shared a passion for animals, especially their beloved dog, Edie.

Bruce was an avid racing fan and enjoyed following NASCAR, in addition to cheering for his favorite Minnesota teams, the Vikings and Twins. He enjoyed playing cards (500 & Poker) with friends and family. He looked forward to playing Poker with his Poker buddies twice a week at Shorewood. Bruce enjoyed vacationing in Florida taking short breaks from the Minnesota winter.

Bruce is survived by his two sons, Craig (Michelle) Johnson of Rochester and Dan Johnson of Waite Park, MN; four grandchildren, Michael (Haley) Johnson of Murray, UT, Bryan (Gabbi) Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Erin Johnson of Hanover, MN, and Garret Johnson of Waite Park, MN; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Lincoln Johnson of Murray UT; and one brother, Daryl (Mary Ann) Johnson of Grand Meadow, MN. He is also survived by his step-children, Maureen (Kevin) Asprey, Ted (Kim) Smith, Ben Smith, and Bernie Smith, along with many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Bruce truly loved and was proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Bruce is also survived by special friend, Marlene Sherden.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barb, twin brothers who died at birth, his sisters Linda (Lyle) Neville, Beryl (LeVerne) Madson, Corinne “Dee Dee” (Richard) Gieser, and step-daughter Cynthia (Dave) Rettler.

In keeping with Bruce’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Comfort Inn & Suites West, 2005 Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN, 55901 (located near Costco).

All memorial contributions will be donated to Parkinson’s Research at Mayo Clinic in memory of Bruce.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bruce V. Johnson family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com