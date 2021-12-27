Buie, Joann McCue

Age 92, of Bloomington, formerly of Edina and Rochester, MN passed away peacefully at her home December 20, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years and love of her life, Dr. Louis A. Buie, Jr. (“Bud”); parents, Clarence and Clarice McCue; grandson Ian Matthew Buie and nephew Paul Lewis Joern.

Joann was an exceptional woman in more ways than can be recounted here. Those who knew and loved her were the benefactors of her great encouragement, gracious hospitality, sharp mind and many talents.

Raised in Rochester, Minnesota, Joann enjoyed a happy childhood with the companionship of her adored sister, Arlene. Joann met Bud, her dance partner for life, at a mixer arranged by Bud’s mother. Theirs was a wonderful partnership filled with much love and laughter. While Bud pursued his medical training, Joann earned her BA degree in Education at Rochester Community College and the University of Minnesota. They started their life together in Rochester where Bud began his surgical fellowship at Mayo Clinic and Joann taught first grade.

Joann and Bud raised their five children in Edina, where Bud practiced medicine at Fairview Southdale Hospital and Joann made important contributions to the many organizations she served as a dedicated volunteer. Joann was a vital member of the Edina League of Women Voters for over 50 years, serving as President and on numerous committees at the city and state levels. During her tenure she received the prestigious Hope Washburn Award from the League of Women Voters Minnesota for her work toward equal opportunity for girls in sports, community education and statewide fundraising, among other efforts. She was an amazing cook and tested hundreds of recipes for the League’s successful cookbook, a project she chaired. An election judge for over 30 years, she believed in the integrity of our electoral process. From serving on the boards of the Hennepin County Medical Auxiliary, Fairview Hospital Auxiliary, Variety Heart Hospital Association and Women’s Intercollegiate Advisory Board to her active involvement in the Edina Garden Club and Friends of the Edina Library, Joann was driven to make a difference for all.

Joann and Bud appreciated athletics and were avid fans of their children’s and grandchildren’s pursuits whether on the golf course, basketball court, soccer or lacrosse field, dance stage or in the hockey arena. Joann was instrumental in starting the first Edina girls intramural hockey league, in which their daughters played and Bud coached. Like her spouse, Joann excelled at golf and together they shared many great friendships at Olympic Hills and beyond.

The couple also immensely enjoyed music and the arts. They played piano, sang in the CPC Chancel Choir and were loyal fans of the Minnesota Opera, the Guthrie and Penumbra theaters and the vocal group Moore by Four. Joann and Bud relished attending concerts and plays at Rosemount, Edina, Saint Anthony and Perpich Arts High Schools when their grandchildren appeared on those stages.

Joann participated in many book clubs over the years and was always ready to recommend a title. As a resident of Gideon Pond at Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington where Joann lived independently after Bud’s death, she served on the library committee, joined the book club, started a monthly stories and reflections group and remained a voracious reader. She was grateful that her daughter Marsha worked on the campus and that her extended family lived nearby for frequent visits. She enjoyed making new friends in her new home.

Joann is survived by her children Brad (Susie) Buie, Steve (Elizabeth) Buie, Marsha (Randy) Brandt, Paula (Jenn Kokes) Buie, Tom (Allison) Buie; grandchildren Katie (Chris) Woodard, Juliana Brandt, Marissa (Sora Harris-Vincent) Buie, Corinne Buie, Isabel Buie, Walker (Emily) Buie, Mary Buie; great-grandchildren Elle and Declan Woodard; sister Arlene (Bill) Joern Peter; nephews and nieces Keith (Trish) Palmer, Anne (Bodie) Tribe, Tracy (Lee) Muckey, Mark (Emily) Joern, nephew Paul Joern’s widow Jenn Zeiss; lifelong best friend Mary Hartwig; many other dear relatives and friends.

Joann was a fierce supporter of her family and friends and a steadying influence in all of our lives. We are immensely saddened by her departure. A Norwegian at heart, Joann would wish for us to be strong, to not dwell on her absence but to carry forward all those good things that came from her time here with us. Remember her encouraging words, her enthusiasm for life, her embrace of what is right and just, her perseverance in all circumstances. Joann, we love who you were and all you did for us; thank you for your example. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, December 30, 11 AM with visitation one hour prior and lunch reception following at Shepherd of the Valley Church (SOTV), 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley. Masks required. Memorials preferred to League of Women Voters Minnesota, SOTV Organ Fund or Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington.