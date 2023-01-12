Burton LeRoy Johnson

Burton “Burt” LeRoy Johnson, age 71 of Berne, MN passed away at home Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Burt was born October 1, 1951, in Albert Lea, MN and was a graduate of Emmons High School in 1969. He entered the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country. After his military service, Burt worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railway, and Union Pacific Railroad for 23 years. He started his own excavating and grading business, Bern Construction in 1996 and retired in 2019.

Burt enjoyed the outdoors and moving dirt with his heavy equipment, was an avid firearms collector, and craftsman in wood and metal. He was generous, hardworking, loyal, and loved good company and conversation. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Burt is survived by his former wife, Patty Bachman, and their four daughters, Melanie Noe (Steve), Aimee Winter (Dave), Mary Geise (Jamie), and Gina Johnson, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, former wife Lynetta Brouwer, and beloved dogs, Rosie and Sydney. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Davie Jean Lloyd (Rick), and brother Claire Johnson Jr. (Ginny). Burt was preceded in death by his sister Maureen, infant brother Bradley, father Claire O. Johnson Sr., and mother and stepfather, Imogene and Edgar Schoenrock.

In the spirit of an Irish wake, a Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on April 29, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following organizations:

Marine Toys for Tots

https://www.toysfortots.org/

The Military Veterans Cemetery-Preston

https://mn.gov/mdva/donate/msvc-preston-cemetery.jsp