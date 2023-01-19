Byron D. Stadsvold

Byron Dean Stadsvold of Rochester died January 15th, 2023, at Methodist hospital.

He was born to Carl and Idella (Velde) Stadsvold in Fergus Falls, MN on July 9th, 1938. He married Darlene Thompson on September 5th, 1959; they eventually settled in Rochester in 1969.

Byron was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. He enjoyed wood-carving, golfing, skiing, hiking, being in nature and traveling. He was active in Sons of Norway and volunteered at Oxbow Park and with the Superior Hiking Trail.

Byron attended North Dakota State University in the architecture program and had a full career as a Licensed Architect designing both commercial and residential buildings. He was a partner in the firm Architectural Design Group and, after selling the business, worked for the Rochester School District in facilities management, retiring in 1998. He then spent many years as a consultant and doing freelance design.

He is survived by his 4 children: Bard (Melanie) Stadsvold; Aaron (Trina) Stadsvold; Eric Stadsvold; Andrea (Randy) Smothers; his younger sister Faye Pederson; 9 grandchildren: Jon (Ashley); Hanna (Gary); Carolyn; Kurtis (Kristen); Sam (Rachel); Jacob (Julie); Ed, Max and Jack and 9 great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene, his parents, his older brother, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, and his brother-in-law.

The funeral for Byron will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 9th with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Friends of Oxbow or The Superior Hiking Trail Association.