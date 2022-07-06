C. “Mike” O’Neill

Mike O’Neill, 86, of Rochester MN, died Monday July 4, 2022, at home on his farm.

Mike was born December 9, 1935, in Rochester, MN, to William (Bill) and Loretta O’Neill. Mike graduated from Rochester High School in 1954. He married Nancy Fryer on June 23, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church; they later divorced. He married Yvonne Johnson on December 31, 1997, in Rochester.

Mike was a sheet metal worker for 45 years and was a member of Sheetmetal Workers Local 10. He was proud of his contributions to many buildings in the Rochester area, such as St. Marys Hospital, Mayo High School, and numerous hotels and commercial buildings. Mike was an active member of the Eagles Club and union clubs, and enjoyed card parties with his neighbors and friends. He was a devoted sports fan and even purchased a color TV to watch the 1965 World Series.

Mike purchased a farm in Marion Township in 1957 where he raised beef, sheep, pigs, goats, chickens, and in later years, a pair of llamas. Farming was one of his biggest dreams and accomplishments, and Mike always said he could never leave his land.

Mike is survived by his wife, Yvonne, and her three children; his children Bridget (Tony) Mueller, Jeff O’Neill, Joe O’Neill, Colleen (Daryl) Mowrer, Jerry O’Neill, and Andy O’Neill (friend Jen Wilde); his daughter-in-law, Kathy O’Neill; his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Phyllis O’Neill and Nancy K. Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Pat O’Neill and Tom O’Neill, sisters Peggy O’Neill and Delores (Dode) Sullivan, and his son, Deacon Tim O’Neill.

Visitation will be Monday, July 11, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and one hour prior to the Memorial Mass on Tuesday. The Memorial Mass will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Bridget’s Church in Simpson, MN with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Interment will be at St. Bridget’s Cemetery.

