Caleb D. Rowley

Caleb Demond Rowley passed away at his home in Mankato on Friday May 6th, 2022. Caleb was suffering from a struggle none of us truly understood and took his own life. He is now in the loving arms of Jesus. Caleb was born on September 22, 1999 in Rochester, MN to Mike and Haley (Hepner) Rowley. Caleb was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville MN. He grew up in Stewartville, MN where he attended and graduated from Stewartville HS. During his time in Stewartville he honed his love for everything Boy Scouts, eventually earning the title of Eagle Scout, found his passion for disc golfing, better known as frolf to he and his friends, confirmed at Zion Lutheran, where he designed and painted a mural of Jonah and the Whale, and working at Fareway, making lifelong friends there as well. Soon after graduation from High School he moved to Mankato to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato. He graduated swiftly with his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. While interning with MTU Onsite Energy, a Rolls-Royce Solutions America Inc. company, Caleb was asked to come work full-time after graduating. He had been working for Rolls-Royce America Inc. for one year as an Account Manager.

For those of you who knew Caleb, he was always there for you to bring you joy and happiness whatever way possible. He was the kindest, happiest, and most sincere person you’d have known. His taking of his own life still does not make sense to any of us nor may it ever make sense to any of us. We know that he would want everyone who is reading this who may have their own struggles or their own issues to know they are not alone. If you or a loved one is struggling please call 800-273-8255 or text MN to 741741.

Caleb is survived by his mother – Haley Rowley of Stewartville; his brother - James Rowley of Fairfax, VA and his maternal grandparents – Lanny and Pat Hepner of Osage,IA; 2 aunts – Shirley Rowley of Apple Valley,MN; Rose Olmsted of Albert Lea,MN; 3 uncles – John (Rachel) Hepner, Ed (Jan) Rowley, and Bill Rowley all of Stewartville. He was preceded in death by his father – Demond “Mike” Rowley and his paternal grandparents.

The memorial service for Caleb D. Rowley will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday(May 14, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Revs. Ally Bowman and Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation will take place from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday morning at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at St. Bridgets Cemetery in rural Simpson,MN.

Burial will take place at St. Bridgets Cemetery in rural Simpson,MN.