Calvin James Penz, 86, of Rochester, MN, passed away on January 20, 2023.

Calvin was born April 21, 1936, in Rochester to parents Carlton and Ruth Penz, he graduated from Rochester Central High School in 1954 and graduated from the University of MN School of Agriculture in 1957. Calvin farmed the family homestead and married Sandra Ann Olson from Clermont, Iowa on April 16, 1960. Calvin raised dairy cattle, beef cattle and swine at various times on the farm and built Viola Feed and Grain Service. He was a founding member of Evangel United Methodist Church and attended throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra and brothers David and Howard Penz. He is survived by brother Lowell (Sharon) Penz, sister Jan Perkins, and children: Cathryn (Kipp) Bastien, Pauline (John) Abraham, Steve Penz, Connie Penz (Jeff Zimmerman), 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 North Broadway, Rochester, MN beginning at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make any memorial donations to Evangel United Methodist Church, 2645 North Broadway, Rochester, MN 55906.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Whitewater Health Services, St. Charles, MN for the loving care that they have provided for the past 12 years.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home are honored to be serving the Penz family.