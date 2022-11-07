Calvin Kessler

Calvin (Cal) John Kessler of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 4 after a two and a half year illness with brain cancer.

Cal was born on June 8, 1949 to Edward (Ed) and Ione Kessler in Winona, MN. He grew up in Lewiston, MN and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1967, where he was active in sports. After high school, he married Mary Hruska on November 22, 1969. He served in the US Army for three years being stationed in Germany for the last two. Upon his return home, he worked at Nelson Tire Town, and then at Pace Dairy until his retirement in 2005. He had pride in his work and service to his country.

Cal liked to strike up a conversation with anyone. He had a passion for sports and loved watching the Vikings, Twins, and Wild. He supported and enjoyed watching all youth and high school activities of his two sons, Chris and Mike. His true passions were hunting (turkey and deer) and fishing with his family, especially with his sons. In his later years, he enjoyed playing golf, bowling in the Senior League, and playing poker at Brothers Bar and Grill. He enjoyed trips with Mary to Las Vegas, Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, Estes Park, Hawaii, and Washington, D.C. He enjoyed watching wildlife while on vacation and from his favorite chair in the family room. His pets were a constant entertainment for him.

Cal is survived by his wife, Mary, of 53 years of marriage and his two sons, Christopher (Diane) of Marshfield, WI and Michael of Wauwatosa, WI. He is survived by his mother, Ione Kessler of Lewiston, MN and his brothers and sisters: Barb (Pat) Kreidermacher of Fairfield Glade, TN; Tom (Penny) Kessler of Lewiston, MN; Sue (Wayne) Baer of Lewiston, MN; Rogers (Heather) Kessler of Rollingstone, MN; and sister-in-law, Vicky Kessler of Lewiston, MN. He is survived by his in-laws: Jim & Sonja Hruska of Dodge Center, MN; Kathy & Mark Slinden of New London, MN; and Mychelle Christian of Spring Valley, MN. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other extended family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Kessler; his brother, Ronald Kessler; his nieces, Janel Baer and Brooke Kessler; and great nephew, Logan Kessler.

Our sincere appreciation to Mayo Clinic Brain Cancer Care Team and his Primary Physician who supported us through Cal’s illness and to the staff at Season’s Hospice for the compassionate care and support they provided to Cal and our family.

The funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 10 at Resurrection Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 9 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

A special thank you to family and friends who supported us during Cal’s illness. In lieu of flowers, the Family prefers memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Brain Cancer Research Program, Season’s Hospice, or Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com