Carl A. Kohlmeyer, 98, passed away on August 15, 2022 at Charter House in Rochester, MN.

Carl was born February 12, 1924 on the family farm in Fillmore County, rural Fountain, MN. He was the son of Charles and Dora (Schmidt) Kohlmeyer.

Carl attended 8 years in the neighborhood county school, and graduated from Wykoff High School in 1942. In 1946, he married Lorraine Arsers. They were later divorced. He was married to Dorothy Kocer in 1974. She died in 1991.

Carl was in sales at Universal Ford, Clements Chevrolet, Vans RV Center, and Curtis Camper Sales.

He enjoyed motorhome travel, European travel and traveling to South America, Mexico, and Hawaii.

Carl is survived by his children, Carl G. Kohlmeyer of Rochester, MN., Galen Kohlmeyer of Naples, FL., Rise’ (Ralph) Holt of Blue Ridge, GA., Marla Buss of Blue Ridge, GA., Giselle (Al) Benitoa of Rochester, MN., Kent Kohlmeyer of Chatfield, MN., five stepchildren, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Carl is preceeded in death by his parents, his daughter Leah Kohlmeyer, his sisters Velma Jeske and Almeda Eickhoff, his brother Roland Kohlmeyer, son-in-law Bruce Buss, daughter-in-law Susan Kohlmeyer and stepson, Douglas Kocer.

A service is planned for a later date, and his ashes will be interred in the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Wycoff, MN.

The family wishes to thank Charter House Rochester for their excellent care of Carl over the past five years.