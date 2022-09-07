Carl G. Imhof

Carl Gunter Imhof, 82, of Pine Island, MN passed away September 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 19, 1940 in Germany and was the son of Lina Prigge, who preceded him in death. Carl was a 7-year Army Veteran with his last tour of service in Korea. He enjoyed spending time with his family along with spending time outside on his farm whenever he could. He was a member of Pine Island Methodist Church in Pine Island, MN.

He is survived by his wife Elisabeth Imhof; his three sons: Martin Imhof (and wife Robin) of Pine Island, MN, Peter Imhof (and wife Taunya) of Pine Island, MN and Carl A Imhof (and wife Emma Lou) of Rogers, AR; seven grandchildren: Kristin, Jamie, Jeremy, Brady, Crystina, Desmond and Zakkary, two great-grandchildren Claira-Mae and Jakob; three brothers: Ed Prigge (and wife Hilda) of Coral Springs, FL, Rolf Hasenauer (and wife Kosanna) of Fulda, Germany, and Gary Prigge (and wife Mary Jo) of Rochester, MN; along with his beloved dog Duke. The family will be honoring Carl with a private Celebration of Life on the family farm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Island Methodist Church.