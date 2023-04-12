Carl J. Kroeger

Carl Jerome Kroeger, 92, of Rochester, Minnesota, and a former Stewartville, Minnesota resident passed away of natural causes on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Carl was born on November 29, 1930, in Otisco Township, Waseca County, Minnesota to Herbert and Leona (Simmons) Kroeger. He grew up in New Richland, Minnesota. As a young man, Carl was employed as a farmhand and a filling station attendant.

Carl enlisted in the military during the Korean War and saw action on the front lines. During the conflict, he became especially interested in studying the Bible. Carl learned from his studies that Jehovah is a God of love and peace and that soon God’s original purpose for a paradise earth will be fulfilled. Carl became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1954.

Carl married Maurice Harrington on July 25, 1956, in Spring Valley, Minnesota. Following their wedding, the couple lived in Albert Lea, Minnesota and started a family there. Carl worked as a garbage collector and later as a mobile home repairman. Carl, Maurice, and their growing family moved to Stewartville in 1971. Carl opened his own mobile home repair business in 1980 and was self-employed until his retirement in 2000.

Carl loved working. More than that, Carl loved helping people. He was happy when other people were happy. Carl spent many hours each month as a volunteer Bible teacher. He found special joy in building and maintaining Kingdom Halls, the meeting places of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Carl is survived by his wife of 66 years and their children Steven (Patricia), Allan (Nela), Joseph (Cozette), Ann (Christopher) Harris, and Matthew (Minta) Kroeger. He is also survived by grandchildren Bryanna, Kristin, Emily, Benjamin, Iris, Max, and eight great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings Dorothy, Lloyd, Roland, Leonard, Lois, Alice, and Archie.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahʼs Witnesses in Rochester.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Carl are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.