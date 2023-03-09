Carl “Tom” Barlow

Carl Thomas “Tom” Barlow Jr. - Eyota

Tom Barlow, 75, of Eyota, MN, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital.

Tom was born April 14, 1947, in Fairmont, MN, to Carl Sr. and Evelyn (Petersen) Barlow. He later graduated from Sherburn High School. On July 30, 1976, he married Theresa (Terry) McGovern in Jackson, MN. Tom worked a variety of jobs over the years, but was primarily a welder at Ag-Chem in Jackson before moving to rural Chatfield with his young family in 1977. Tom and Terry later moved from the country to Eyota. Tom farmed from 1977 until his retirement in 2012.

Tom was an avid Western horseman, owning at least one Quarter horse from childhood until passing. He loved everything about horses, especially sharing that love with young people. Tom enjoyed antiquing with Terry, ever vigilant in his quest for a new cap gun or piece of vintage farm equipment. He was very mechanically inclined, always on the lookout for a new project to occupy his time. Most of all, Tom took great pride in his grandchildren, relishing every opportunity to spend time with them.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, and sons Carl (Jenny) of Eyota and William (Shannon) of Rochester; siblings, Joyce (Jerry) Burnett-Barker of Naples, FL, Darlene (Stu) Agerter of Apple Valley, MN, Bill (Deb) Barlow of Hot Springs, SD, Lois (Gregg) Johnson of Estherville, IA, and Wayne (Cindy) Barlow of Jackson; grandchildren, Torie Peterson, Karlee, Peyton, Julia, and Ethan Barlow; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Lucille, John, and Ruth; and his son, John.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester with Pastor Jesse Barlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. There will be a luncheon following the burial service.

