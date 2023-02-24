Carlyle H. Johnson

Carlyle Howard Johnson was born March 1, 1935 to Howard E. Johnson and Odella (Christianson) Johnson. He grew up on the farm and went to Country Schools. He graduated from Harmony High School in 1953. He was Baptized and Confirmed at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony, MN. He was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served in a MASH unit in Korea. He was discharged in 1960. He farmed with his father and brothers for several years. In 1972 he went to work for Land O’ Lakes (LOL) in Pine Island, MN and worked there for 28 years. He was a custodian at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for 20 years, while he was at LOL. After ‘retiring’ in December, 1999 he worked part-time at Hardware Hank in Pine Island for 14 years.

Carlyle and Katha were married April 24, 1976 and lived southwest of Pine Island. In 1978-79 they hosted an AFS Exchange Student, Giana Gomes from Sao Paulo, Brazil. They moved to Evergreen Place in Pine Island in May of 2022 due to declining health.

He was a member of Pine Island Lions Club for many years and was Secretary for 23 years.

He is survived by his wife, Katha, step-daughter Linda (David) Klingsporn; 3 grandchildren Kevin (Melisa) Klingsporn, Kelly (David) Tollefson, Luke (Brianne) Klingsporn; great-grandchildren Hannah, Ella, Isaac, Dylan, Ezra, Lydia, Esmay and one due in September; brother Richard (Norma) Johnson, sister Kathryn (Roy) Wangen, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Odella, brother Gerald, and grandson Alex, and many aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Lions Eye Bank, Moments Hospice, Evergreen Place or donors choice.

A memorial service in celebration of the life of Carlyle Johnson will be held Wednesday March 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. The Rev. Chris Miller will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Placement of the urn in the columbarium at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Preston will occcur at a later date. Mr. Johnson, 87, of Pine Island, died Monday February 20, 2023.