Jan. 29, 1943 - Aug. 28, 2022

SARTELL, Minn. - Carol A. McNeal, 79, St. Joseph, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 28, in Country Manor Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, Minn.

Arrangements by Benson Funeral Home.