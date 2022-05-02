Carol Ann Chihak, 84 of Stewartville, MN passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Carol was born on October 6, 1937 in Cresco, Iowa to Veryl and Louise (Hoeldt) Robinson. She attended the Notre Dame school in Cresco and was a graduate from the Corvallis high school in Studio City, California. Following graduation she had a year of nurse’s training. On May 7, 1956, Carol and Tony Chihak were united in marriage in Lourdes, Iowa. The couple lived in Cresco until moving to Granada Hills, California then moving to Stewartville. Carol worked for 1ST National Bank of Stewartville as a teller working herself up to bank auditor. She finished her career at 1ST American Insurance Company of Stewartville as their book keeper. Carol belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary for 38 years.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church for 58 years, teaching confirmation classes, religion classes as well as belonging to several church women’s groups. Carol had a deep strong faith in God and loved spending time with family and friends. She always put others in front of herself and her greatest joy came from spending time with family and attending her grandchildren’s events.

Carol is survived by her husband of 66 years Tony Chihak (as of May 7, 2022), children Veryl (Laurie) Chihak of Plymouth, MN, Jeff (Nancy) Chihak of Plymouth, MN, Allan (Peggy) Chihak of Stewartville, MN, and Rachelle (Jeff) Campion of Stewartville, MN, eleven grandchildren: Nick, Pam, Nichol, Lacie, Nate, Jenny, Jacob, Sam, Mandy, Katie, Leah, twenty nine great grandchildren with 2 new ones arriving in May. She is further survived by sisters Kay Creger of Chicago, IL, Margo Malone of Cresco, IA, brother Steve Ernst of Donnello, FL and 1ST cousins Marlene Quinn of Cresco, IA. Wayne Roberts of Minneapolis, MN and Sharon Lukes of Waterloo, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Gene Robinson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 am at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville, MN with Father Kevin Connolly officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am at St. Bernards on Saturday morning. Burial will take place at St. Bernard’s Cemetery in Stewartville following Mass with a luncheon at church after burial. Donations can be sent to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Carol are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

Carol’s family would like to thank everyone for the love and support you extended to her all these years especially in this hospice time. She showed us all how to live, laugh and love…to love God, love people.