Carol Ann Keefer Zotalis

Carol Ann Zotalis, age 71 of Faribault, MN died peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN surrounded by family.

Carol Ann Keefer was born November 20, 1950, at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL to Wesley Deane Keefer and Suzanne Jenny Gilmant (of Charleroi, Belgium). She graduated from Elmwood High School in 1968 and from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago, IL in 1973 with a BS in mathematics. She was employed by IBM in Rochester, MN for 35 and a half years.

Carol and the guy who stole her heart, Jim Zotalis, were married on March 29, 2014. They had a happy and active life and shared many interests. Their families were the most important to them and they spent as much time with them as they could.

Carol will be remembered for her love of people and life in general. She was always very active in her church, serving on many committees and singing in the choir. Carol was a member of several boards: Shepherd Center of the Cannon Valley, Lutheran Evangelical Braille Association, SEMCAC in Kasson, MN, Care and Share in Kasson, MN. She also helped with meals on wheels, entertained at nursing homes and Faith in Action in Kasson, MN. She traveled to many places (some with her husband Jim). Some of the highlights were Belgium, Israel, Turkey, Greece, England, Ireland, France, and Hungry. However, much of her travel was to visit family and especially grandchildren. Carol enjoyed biking and rode 20 years in Multiple Sclerosis benefit rides with her close friend Bonnie Holt. She enjoyed music (played guitar and sang), travel, biking, hiking and helping others. She was an active volunteer and lived with the motto “make a difference in the world”.

Carol is survived by her husband The Reverend Canon James C Zotalis; her children, Shawn (Andrea) of West Chester, OH, Kelli McKitrick of Lebanon, TN; Jim’s children, Anna (Chuck) Ahrens of Gig Harbora, Washington, Peter (Jamie) Zotalis of Welch, MN, Rachel Zotalis of St. Thomas Island and Nicola (Jason) Viana of Burnsville, MN; her sister, Yvonne (Pastor Ken) Gibson of Mendota, IL; her brothers, Claude (Franke) Keefer of Elmwood, IL and Marc (Mary) Keefer of Bloomington, IL; Jim’s sister Cynthia (Loren) Gustafson of Helena, Montana; 14 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, June, 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault, MN with The Right Reverend Craig Loya officiating and assisted by retired Priest Nick Mezacapa. Committal will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault, MN.

Visitation will be held at the Cathedral Cloister on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Compassion International, Food for the Poor, or Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault, MN.

For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.