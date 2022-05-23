Carol Ann Stark peacefully passed away on Friday Morning, May 20, 2022 at Ostrander Care and Rehab, Ostrander Mn

Carol was born in Hawarden IA in 1938 and moved to South Dakota as a young child. She spent her childhood near Alchester before moving to rural Stewartville. She graduated from Stewartville High School in 1945 and the University of Minnesota. She worked with the nursing program at the post secondary level until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Anna Stark. Carol loved the animals she had during her life. Please direct any memorials to Paws & Claws in Rochester.

Thank you to the staff at Ostrander Care and Rehab and Mayo Hospice for their care.

A time of visitation for Carol will take place from 5 to 7 pm On Wednesday May 25 at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester MN. Condolences and memories of Carol are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com