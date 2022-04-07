Carol D. Nelsen, 82, of Stewartville, MN, died at home on Sunday, April 3, 2022, of natural causes, surrounded by her family.

Carol Deanne Johnson was born on March 7, 1940 in Rockford, IL, to Earl “Fred” and Geneva (Quist) Johnson. She graduated from Rockford East H.S in 1958. She attended Luther College and Rockford Business School. Carol married Wayne Kammerer Sr. in 1961 and together they had Wayne Jr. They were later divorced. Carol was married to David Hall Nelsen on August 4, 1973. They made their home in Rockford where they welcomed daughter Jodi. Carol was a homemaker and worked in the accounting departments at Sundstrand, Clinkenbeard, and RocVale Children’s Home. Later in life, she worked as a home health care provider. After a brief move to Peoria followed by a return to Rockford, Carol and David moved to Stewartville, MN, in 2013, to live near their daughter’s family.

Carol was a natural born caregiver who even as a young girl could often be found helping others. Carol was a longtime active member of Alpine Lutheran Church in Rockford where she volunteered in many activities including Altar Guild, choir and enjoyed the camaraderie of ALPS and Marriage Encounter groups. After moving to Stewartville, they joined St. Johns Lutheran Church. She could be found volunteering or participating in activities at the Center for Active Adults. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and was a member of the Swedish Historical Society, the Independent Order of Svithiod/Corona Lodge 23. Carol was an AVID Chicago Cubs fan. She loved being outdoors and hiking on her many travels with David, bowling, chocolate, and time spent with her family, especially her granddaughters – Lora and Geneva.

Carol is survived by her husband of 48 years, David; son, Wayne (Heather) Kammerer Jr., Bronx, NY; daughter Jodi (David) Dettmann, Rochester, MN, and granddaughters – Lora and Geneva Dettmann; 2 brothers, Dr. Kent (Shirley) Johnson of River Falls, WI, and John (Danita) Johnson of Rockford, IL; sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson of Rockford, IL; several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and special cousin, Judy (Mark) Lauer, Prescott, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Celebron, brothers Earl Johnson Jr., Gene Johnson, Donald Johnson and special Aunt Arlene Nelson.

A memorial service for Carol will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stewartville, MN, with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be 2 hrs. prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. A 2nd service will take place at a later date in Rockford, IL, with burial in Arlington Park Memorial Cemetery in Rockford. Memorials may be directed to Alpine Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Center for Active Adults at the Stewartville Civic Center. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. To share a memory or condolences of Carol, please visit www.griffin-gray.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their wonderful care.