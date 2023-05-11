Carol E Bassett of Rochester died of Leukemia on November 28, 2022. she was born on January 30, 1942 to Curtis and Edna Lee at home in Hayfield. Carol married Douglas Bassett in February 1963 and he died in 1990. Carol is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Haubrich (Mark) and son, Steven Bassett grandchildren Cassie and Joseph Washburn, great-granddaughter Isabella. Siblings, Glenda (Gene) Schwemmer, Kathryn (James) Annis, Bonnie (Jeff) Hinkle, Wendy (Jeff) Pullar, Dale (Jodi) Lee and brother-in-law Junior Jorgenson. Her parents and two sisters, Donna Jorgenson and Beverly Poffenberger preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 20th, from 11:00 to 1:00 at the IBEW Local 343 Electrician’s Union Hall, 9 80th Street SE, Rochester. Lunch will be served.