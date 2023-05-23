Carol Geerdes

Carol Roslyn Honebrink Geerdes 96 of Rochester MN is now safe in the arms of Jesus. Passing away peacefully on May 22, 2023, at her home at Madonna Meadows.

Carol was born in Sauk Rapids MN on April 29, 1927, the daughter of William and Gudrun Honebrink.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers, Asher, John, Ernest & Erik, and sister Kathy.

Carol was a humble woman who achieved much in her lifetime.

In 1948 she married Harold Geerdes of Rochester and later divorced. Carol is survived by her sons, James Geerdes Rochester Kris (Mary Jo) Geerdes of Rochester and daughter Bryn (Tamara) Geerdes of Ashland NE 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and many nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Sauk Rapids MN

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Omega 22750 Lind Ave Waterville, MN 56096.