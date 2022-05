May 27, 1938 - May 7, 2022

HAYFIELD, Minn. - Carol J. Anderson, 83, Hayfield, formerly Rochester, Minn., died Saturday, May 7, in Fieldcrest Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, May 16, at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rockdell, Minn. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes.