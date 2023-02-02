Carol J. Donaldson, 89, of Oronoco, MN passed away surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital.

Carol Jean (Bultinck) Donaldson was born on December 23, 1933 in Canby, MN to parents Frank and Gladys (Karpinski) Bultinck. She graduated from Canby High School in 1951 and then worked as a cashier for Woolworths in the Apache Mall. Carol married Vernon Donaldson on August 19, 1956 in Canby, MN. The couple had three children together.

Carol enjoyed playing bingo, occasional trips to the casino, family gatherings and collecting items such as owls and teapots. Some of her hobbies included listening to old time country or polka music and watching western movies. She was a member of Douglas United Methodist Church.

Carol is survived by her children, James (Liz) Donaldson of Oronoco, MN, Robert Donaldson (Pat Leanna) of Mazeppa, MN, and Lori (Mike) Brown of Oronoco, MN; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Evers of Lake City, MN, Jennifer Brown of Byron, MN, Abigail Strain of Rochester, MN, James Donaldson of Oronoco, MN and Tim Donaldson of Oronoco, MN; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Isobel Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents, Frank and Gladys; her sister; and two brothers.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Douglas United Methodist Church (6507 75th St NW, Oronoco, MN 55960). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Center Grove Cemetery in Douglas, MN.

