Carol J. Erickson

Carol Jean Erickson, 86, of Zumbrota, died peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Elysian Senior Homes of Lake City. She was born in Zumbrota on March 26, 1936, to Melvin and Ida (Fenne) Timbeross. She graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Erickson on September 28, 1956, at Minneola Lutheran Church. They made their home in Zumbrota and were blessed with three children, Gregg, Mark, and Michelle. Carol was a bookkeeper for Munson Trucking and Zumbrota Livestock for many years. After she became sick, she enjoyed hauling livestock with Jerry for over 20 years. Carol was a member of Lands Lutheran Church and the Zumbrota VFW Post 5727 Stary-Yerka Auxiliary. She loved to go camping for many summers with Jerry and enjoyed dancing and bowling. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed hosting her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her three children, Gregg (Deb) Erickson of Wanamingo, Mark (Missy) Erickson of Zumbrota, and Michelle (Jeff) Bremer of Lake City; eight grandchildren, Korey (Greg) Mort, Parker (Erin) Erickson, Megan (Kenny) Jacobson, Kaleigh (Brian) Agrimson, Noah (Hannah) Erickson, Travis (Becky) Bremer, Jordan (Brooke) Bremer and Easton Bremer; special grand-puppies, Ruby and Lucy; eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lukas, Marlee, Johnny, Adeline, Jack, Josephine, and Eden; one brother, Donald (Virginia) Timbeross; sister-in-law, LaVonne Timbeross; and brother-in-law, Roger (Kathy) Erickson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and two brothers, Rob (Evelyn) and Jim Timbeross.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lands Lutheran Church with Reverend David Krinke officiating. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Lands Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.