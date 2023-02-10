Carol Jean Rabehl, age 83 of Champlin, died peacefully on February 5, 2023. She grew up on a farm near Rochester, MN, and attended Rochester Senior High School where she met her future husband George. They were married in 1959. In 1960 George was commissioned as an officer in the Navy and Carol moved with him to four assignments on both coasts of the U.S. When he left active service in 1964 they returned to the Twin Cities to raise their family, eventually moving into their home of 50+ years in Champlin. During this time Carol earned a B.S. in Nursing at the U of M and ultimately served as a school nurse for the Anoka-Hennepin School District until she retired in 1997. Carol and George were active members at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka and in their retirement, enjoyed the volunteer opportunities in the church community. They also pursued their love of outdoor activities including gardening, camping, fishing, hunting, canoeing, hiking, skiing and biking. Travel, both domestic and international, also became a valued part of their lives together.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Joyce Postier and her sister, Lois Mohawk. Carol will be deeply missed by George, her loving husband of 63 years; children, Gregory (Hana), Scott (Lori), Lee (Ellen), and Lynn (partner Keith); grandchildren, Mallory, Mitchell, Nicholas, Benjamin; step-grandchildren, Jessica and Hana; step-great-grandson, Jaedyn; and many other loving family and friends. Evening visitation will be held on Monday February 13, 2023 from 4-7 PM at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Carol’s funeral will be Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 11 AM with visitation at 10 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave, Anoka. Interment Oronoco City Cemetery. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream link will be posted on Carol’s page at:

