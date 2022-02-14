Carol Klepper

Carol Ann Klepper, 73, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away at home on February 5, 2022, embraced in love and surrounded by family.

Born on July 27, 1948, at home in Lake Hubert, Minnesota to Kenneth and Hazel Davis (who both preceded her in death), the second of five children. Shortly after graduating from Cotton High School, she moved with her family to St. Peter, Minnesota, and subsequently to Bloomington, Owatonna and finally settling in Rochester, Minnesota in 1976. On June 16, 1990, Carol married her loving husband and, coincidentally, her neighbor, Bill Klepper. Carol worked as a secretary and office manager for the St. Peter State Hospital, Sun Control Products, Rochester Independent School District and Century High School. She completed her Bachelor’s degree from Concordia College in 1999, just as she entered into early retirement to spend more time with her beloved family. She enjoyed golf, bowling, making customized cakes, sewing costumes and quilts, fishing (winning a 16-foot boat, motor and trailer in a Salmon Fishing Derby on Lake Michigan), playing cards, camping in her motor coach home with her grandkids - exploring the West and Yellowstone National Park, spending time at the lake house in Hayward, Wisconsin, coffee group with friends and traveling - visiting many states in the continental U.S., as well as Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. Carol was known for her sense of humor, how easily she could laugh, her beautiful smile and the way she deeply cared for others. In her adult years, to her siblings, she became lovingly known as “The Sheriff” as she could organize and manage any and all family plans and was loved for it.

She is survived by Bill, her husband of 32 years; four siblings: Ken (Diane) Davis, Kathy Colebank, Candie (Drew) Blankman and Kari (Craig) Harsch; three children: a daughter Trista (Sam) Brauer, a son Darin Redning, and stepson Will (Christine) Klepper; she was preceded in death by stepdaughter Kim King. Together they blessed her with twelve grandchildren: Casey, Connor and Caleb King; Camden and Audra Klepper; Ethan Redning-Hubbard; and Logan, Emma, Morgan, Grady, Cadence and Griffin Brauer; and one great-grandchild, Jaylen King - who all were the greatest joys of her life. A memorial service and celebration of Carol’s life will be held at Evangel United Methodist Church in Rochester, Minnesota, at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a luncheon following.

A very special thank you to Dr. Larissa Hill, Mayo Clinic Rochester, who provided exceptional and compassionate care over the recent years, during her illness and following her passing, that far exceeded family’s expectations.

The family requests memorial gifts be designated to Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s Disease Research (towards a cure) in memory of Carol Klepper. Gifts can be made using the follow methods:

•Online- https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc

• Under “designate my gift to” select “other” and type “Alzheimer’s Disease Research”

• Check “Make this donation a tribute” and indicate the gift is in memory of Carol Klepper

• Mail - Send a check to Mayo Clinic Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905

• In the memo line of the check or on a separate note indicate that the gift is “in memory of Carol Klepper for Alzheimer’s Disease Research”

• Phone - Call 1-855-852-8129 to make donation securely over the telephone

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com