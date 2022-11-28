Carol L. Gisler

Carol Louise (Moore) Gisler was born on Dec. 31, 1929 to Millard and Leona Moore in Sterling, IL. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2022 at the age of 92 and was reunited in heaven with her dear husband, Roy.

Gratitude to God was a cornerstone in Carol’s life. She was eternally grateful for the salvation she had received through the gift of God’s son, Jesus. She was grateful for her marriage also. She and Roy met while they were both attending Trinity Bible School in Chicago, Illinois. They were married in 1950, enjoyed 68 years of marriage, and had 4 children: Sharon (Dave) Walker, Linda Gisler, Kevin (Susan) Gisler and Steve (Maryan) Gisler. Carol was a homemaker who lived in Stewartville for 64 years. She and Roy combined their vision and skills to create their home, which was a place of comfort for her and another source of gratitude to God.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; by their daughter, Linda Gisler; by her sisters, Betty Jean Moore and Doris Larson; and by her brother, Don Moore.

She is survived by her daughter and two sons and their spouses; by her siblings Jay (Nancy) Moore, Harry (Donna) Moore and Helen (Burt) Langendorf. Carol was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held for Carol at 11am on Tuesday, Dec. 6th at Grace Evangelical Free Church, Stewartville MN, followed by light refreshments.

Rochester Cremation Services (rochestercremationservicesmn.com) is assisting with arrangements. Memorials or in lieu of flowers suggested to Grace Evangelical Free Church.