Carol L. Sorensen

Carol Lee Sorensen, age 63, of Byron, MN died on September 6, 2022 at Methodist Hospital.

Carol was born in Rochester, MN to Robert and Rachel (Teske) Stevenson. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1976. Shortly, after graduation she married Gene Ferk, later divorced. On March 8th, 1978, and March 17th, 1980, and July 28th, 1983, respectively, she welcomed her beautiful son and two daughters, who were the most important part of her life.

Carol married Jimmy Sorensen on August 20th, 1994, at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

She started working Menards where she was a dedicated employee for 33 years. Simultaneously, she worked for Catering by Design for over a decade. Carol was a devoted Grandma to her two grandchildren and was the anchor to her family. She enjoyed taking care of her lawn and flowers. She was raised in rural Rochester where she grew a life-long love for animals and was an active member of the 4H Club during her youth. She was also a problem-solver who often took on difficult and unwanted duties at work and around the house. She was a trustworthy and reliable woman who always put others needs ahead of her own. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy; her children Chad Ferk of Rochester, MN, Christine (Patrick Skelly) Ferk of Rochester, MN and Chelsee Ferk of Byron, MN; her grandchildren Jove and Banyan; her sisters Kay Wagner of Rochester, Pamela Horton of Rochester and Jean Schreiber of Plainview; her brothers Ronnie Stevenson of Texas, Steve (Debbie) Stevenson of Rochester and Gary (Ann) Stevenson of Kellogg. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901). A visitation will be held from 4-7pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home and will continue one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

