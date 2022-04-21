Carol McDonough  

Reposted as service is planned. Carol Shirley McDonough, 78, of Rochester, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on May 23, 2020 at her home.

Carol was born July 12, 1941 in Frederic, WI to Edwin and Daisy (Hansen) Shirley. She was a 1959 graduate of Luck High School and graduated with a degree as a medical technologist from Wisconsin State University, Eau Claire in 1963. On June 2, 1962, Carol married Michael McDonough at the Luck Lutheran Church in Luck, WI. Throughout the years, Carol was involved with Girl Scouts, Women’s Society of Christian Service. Music was a love of Carol’s, from taking piano at an early age, teaching her children piano, ringing handbells at Christ United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, where she founded and directed the first hand bell group, to organizing small ensembles for holiday events. Carol was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes. She also enjoyed craft projects. Carol worked to build and maintain the family cabin on Ham Lake, where many friends visited and enjoyed time. She was interested and active in genealogy research and cemeteries and even wrote a book titled “Bone Lake”, the history of Bone Lake Township. She enjoyed traveling, and was proud to have visited all 50 states. Carol also enjoyed sending cards and letters, to share updates with friends and family every Christmas.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Michael; four children, Tammy (Chris Ludewig) McDonough, Tim (Karin) McDonough, Patrick (Cory Niedfeldt) McDonough, and Dennis McDonough; four grandchildren, David Coffee, Sara Ludewig, Karyn Ludewig, and Carl Ludewig. Carol is also survived by in-laws, Patsy Shirley and Gaye (Dan) Larson as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Daisy Shirley; four brothers, Kenneth, Myron, Wesley and Wayne Shirley and sister, Irene to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com A Memorial service will be at First Presbyterian Church(FPC) Rochester, MN Saturday May 7th 2022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorials may be made to FPC or FPC Bell Program, or Mayo Clinic Research, or the organization of your Choice.