Carol McKibben

Carol Louise McKibben (Goodenough) passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 with her family by her side. She was 84 years old.

Carol was born on September 12, 1937, in Rochester, to Raymond and Hazel (Sorenson) Goodenough. Carol graduated from Rochester High School in 1955.

Carol retired from a career with Peoples Natural Gas in Rochester, MN. She spent her retired years volunteering at the Sisters Crossing Gift Shop within St. Mary’s Hospital.

Carol had 3 children and 6 grandchildren. She loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them and was an avid and dedicated fan of Twins baseball.

Carol is survived by her sister, Ione Bushman of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; her children, Steven McKibben of Rochester, Douglas McKibben (Kris) of Lakeville, MN and Susan Haggard of Sarasota, FL and her grandchildren, Emily Berge, Micheal McKibben, Judson Haggard, Zachary Haggard, Carlie McKibben and Joe McKibben.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Hazel Goodenough, her sister Beverly DeWitz and brother-in-law Robert DeWitz, and brother-in-law, Marlin Bushman.

Carol was a charter member of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Rochester. Memorial services will be held at a future date.