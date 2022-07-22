Carol Rose Broton

Carol Louise (Rose) Broton. 76, June 23, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus.

Carol was born on January 7, 1946 in St. Paul, MN to George and Frances (Dawson) Rose. She graduated from Alexander Ramsey in Roseville, MN. She worked at Holt Title in Rochester and was a Cafe’ Manager in Iowa and South Dakota. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Byron, MN. Carol married Richard Broton on June 24, 1967.

Carol loved family time and vacations on the North Shore.

Carol is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Broton; children, Steve (Renee) Broton of Cedar Hill, TX, Joanne (Michael) Genzlinger of Chaska, MN, Daniel Broton of Owatonna, MN; brother, Michael (Lynn) Rose of Lutsen, MN,; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; Lloyd “Pete” & Mary Peterson of Milwaukee, WI; Richard (Doc) Rose of Lutsen, MN; Haven Broton of Owatonna, MN.

Memorials may be sent to American Diabetes Association.

Full Mass Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on September, 24, 2022 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2020 4th Street NW, Byron, MN with visitation 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. before the service. Luncheon will follow the service at the church.

