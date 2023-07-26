Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

Carole E. Wadel

64c140d6a8f92007a8e16dcf.jpg
Published July 26, 2023 at 10:53 AM

Carole E. Wadel, 81, of Mindoro, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Burr Oak. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service, Saturday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Christ Ev. Lutheran Church in Burr Oak or Mayo Clinic Health System for Cancer Research.

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

More information may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.fredricksonfuneralhomes.com

Modulist Image