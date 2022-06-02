Carole Hodson

Carole Ann (Capelle) Hodson, age 81, of Ostrander, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Ostrander Care and Rehab where she resided since February 2019.

She was born on June 21, 1940, to Audrey (Behrens) and Clarence Capelle, at her maternal grandparents farm in Dover Township, Olmsted County, MN. She grew up in rural Fillmore County and attended school in Spring Valley, MN. She was a true cowgirl at heart, loving to ride horses and play guitar. Her parents separated in 1957, divorcing in 1958, and Carole moved with her mother and brother to Rochester, MN. However, while staying with a close friend, she graduated from Spring Valley in 1958.

Returning to Rochester, Carole began working at St. Mary’s Hospital and met her future husband, Kenneth Hodson of Ostrander, MN, at the Pla-Mor Ballroom. Ken proposed on Valentine’s Day in 1959. Carole chose to honor her grandparents (Charles and Marie Behrens) on their Golden Wedding Anniversary by sharing the same wedding date, and so they were married on Tuesday, June 30, 1959 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rochester. Her grandfather proudly walked her down the aisle. They honeymooned in the Black Hills of South Dakota, returning to reside in rural Ostrander. Two months later, Carole’s family grew when she was blessed with a loving stepfather, Eugene Launt, who, in her heart, became “Dad”.

In 1965, the young couple moved into the new home Ken built for her in the ‘Village’ (as it was known at the time) of Ostrander, where they continued to live for 53 years. Carole was a homemaker, and the care and love she had for her husband and family was very evident by her words and actions. She lovingly carried forward the family closeness and traditions that were passed down to her by her mother. She was also known for her love of animals, holiday decorating, the best potato salad ever, and made-from-scratch baked goods which were so appreciated by all. She enjoyed anything pertaining to country/western living – music, movies, books, and apparel. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

In 1985, Carole and Ken went on her dream trip to Hawaii in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary. It was Carole’s first and last time on an airplane! As a couple, they enjoyed family time spent at Lake Pepin, WI; also multiple trips traveling the North Shore Drive, Branson, MO, and the Black Hills.

Carole was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ostrander. She also volunteered her time to ‘Meals on Wheels’ and the community coffee hour downtown.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Kimberly (John) Schraeder of Ostrander, MN and Sue (Rex) Larson of Lime Springs, IA; 1 son, Kevin (Mary) Hodson of Hutchinson, MN; 7 grandchildren: Eric Schraeder (Tiffany Lewison) of LeRoy, MN; Amber Larson of Lime Springs, IA; Brittany (Jeremy) Mihm of LeRoy, MN; Jessica Larson of Lime Springs, IA; Kelsey (Ryan) Henry of Cresco, IA; Jason (Allie) Hodson of Burnsville, MN; and Jeffrey Hodson of Hutchinson, MN; 10 great-grandchildren: Colin Larson; Trynnity Frana and Jarrett Larson; Malia, Zoey and Stella Henry; Dylan Schraeder; Shelby and Kinzey Mihm; and Amelia Hodson; a brother, Michael Capelle of Rochester, MN; 2 sisters-in-law: Marian Thompson of St. Paul, MN, and Donna Capelle of Waterloo, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a brother, James Capelle; step-father; mother and father-in-law, Nile and Ester Hodson; 3 sisters-in-law: Barb Capelle, Maxine Schwabauer, and Doris Butts; 4 brothers-in-law: Phillip Hodson, Gerry Schwabauer, James Butts and Donald Thompson; 2 step-sisters Judi and Pat.

As per Carole’s request, a private family service was held on June 2, 2022 with Herman Bakker officiating. She was laid to rest beside her loving husband at the Ostrander Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley, MN.

Please make any memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church of Ostrander, MN.