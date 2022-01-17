Carole M. Marsolek

Carole Marsolek, 80, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2022, at Madonna Skilled Care Facility where she had resided for nearly two years.

Carole was born December 8, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, WI to Gertrude (Trebon) and Louis Gettler. She attended McDonnell High School, after graduating in 1960, she moved to Rochester, MN, and attended St. Marys School of Practical Nursing. She met Robert Marsolek, they were married at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, WI on September 12, 1964. She worked at St. Marys Hospital and Mayo Clinic, and in between raising her family, she worked part-time for Olmsted Community and Methodist Hospitals. She also did private duty nursing.

Carole spent her time in retirement between AZ and MN. She and her husband enjoyed hiking in the desert and mountain trails in AZ and the many trails around Rochester. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She volunteered at the Mayo Clinic, NAMI SE MN, and Birthright of Rochester. She also enjoyed reading, listening to music and scrapbooking.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and Bernard; sisters, Dorothy, Joyce, Norma, Marie, Delores, Yvonne and Darlene. She is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Cynthia (Jon) Leif of Byron, MN, Stephen (Mistee) Marsolek of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dustin), Jacob, Samira, Jasmine and Matthew; great-grandchild, Frances; brother, Louis (Mary) of Chippewa Falls, WI.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 24, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the caregivers at Mayo Clinic Hospice and at Madonna Living Communities.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com