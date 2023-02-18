Caroline A. Healy

Caroline (Carrie) Healy, age 88, of Rochester MN, passed away Friday February 10, 2023.

Caroline Ann, the daughter of Arthur and Catherine (Giedemann) Ahrendt, was born on January 2, 1935 in Luverne, MN. Carrie attended Delano High School and graduated with the class of 1952. After high school she attended St Mary’s School of Practical Nursing obtaining her LPN. She then began working at St. Mary’s Hospital where she met her future husband, Richard Healy. On October 12, 1957 they were united in marriage. After their marriage Carrie stayed at home to raise their five children. To help make ends meet they decided to purchase a few campers to sell out of a local gas station in Northwest Rochester. This idea blossomed into a thriving business so they purchased land in Byron and started their new business, Northwest Campers. Carrie learned how to manage the business and later became the president of the National RV Dealer’s Association among other RV leadership roles. Thirty years later they sold the business and retired. In retirement they spent winters in Arizona and would return in the spring to spend time with family.

Carrie had a very kind soul and sweet demeanor. She enjoyed traveling, making pottery, blue birds, dancing, playing games, and spending time with family. She cherished the friendships she made along the way. As the condolences have come in, we have learned that she was favored by many. Some have said, she’s my favorite aunt, my best friend, my favorite neighbor, my favorite grandma, and my favorite resident. Our cherished mother touched many lives, was greatly loved and will be missed by all.

Carrie is survived by her children David (Jan) Healy, Julie (Doug) Splittstoesser, Monica (William) Erickson, Linda (Phil) Helder and Barb Flicker. Grandchildren Jenna Rogers, Melissa (Bryan) Smith, Michael Healy, Tyson (Abby) Splittstoesser, Melia Carlson, Carley (Dom) Hanson, Jack Borneke, Justin Helder, Alison Helder, Lindsey Flicker and Laura (Benji) Saibou and 10 great grandchildren and sister Joan Pawelk.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Richard, her parents and by three brothers, Jim, Jerry and Allen Ahrendt.

The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester.

A special thank you to the staff at Madonna Summit and Season’s Hospice for the loving care that was given to Carrie.

