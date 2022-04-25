Carolyn Bandel, age 70 of Belle Plaine, passed away on Wednesday, April 13. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the Mass at church. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Belle Plaine.

Carolyn was born in New Prague, on June 24, 1951 to Joseph and Rose (Walsh) Morrisette. She grew up in Rochester, MN and attended Lourdes High School. She met Gary Bandel prior to his deployment to Vietnam and developed a friendship while he was deployed. They were married on September 5, 1970 and moved to Belle Plaine. Carolyn worked for many years as a paraprofessional for Belle Plaine ISD and also enjoyed working at Brewery Creek Farm Market. She loved gardening and decorating. She and Gary had many adventures and travels over the years. They enjoyed visiting Florida, going on cruises and exploring the history of the western US. When her grandkids came along 12 years ago, she was all Grandma and loved making memories with them, taking them on adventures and having sleepovers.

She is survived by her son Gary (Melissa) Bandel, grandchildren, Charlotte, Calvin and Caleb, siblings, Suzanne (Ken) Bandel, Dan (Jody) Morrisette, Paul (Dawn) Morrisette, John Morrisette, Mike (Wendy) Morrisette and Matt (Wendy) Morrisette and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Rose and Joseph, and husband Gary.