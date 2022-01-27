Carolyn V. Bjerke, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Mn. She was born March 16, 1941, to Stewart and Dores (Lowrie) Sparrow. She was a 1959 graduate of John Marshall High School (it’s first graduating class). She married Arnold J Bjerke on June 13, 1959 in Rochester, MN.

For many years, Carolyn worked at Wausau Insurance and as an administrative assistant for the Rochester School District and loved interacting with the students. In later years, she also worked at Hancock Fabric in Rochester. Carolyn was a long-term member of the Marion Road Christian Church and held many positions including Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and kitchen aide. She lived her life through simple pleasures, including gardening, sewing, canning, and cooking. Baking desserts was her specialty! Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Arnold; son, Roger (Colleen); two granddaughters, Micaela (Phillip) Schollmeier and Leah (Luke) Klein; and three great-grandchildren, Riley and Emersen Schollmeier and Stewart Klein; one sister, Sharon (Glen) Moreland; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Marion Road Christian Church with Rev. Monte French officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Memorials can be sent to Mayo Clinic Hospital or Marion Road Christian Church.

