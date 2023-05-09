Carrol James Olson, 76, of Wanamingo, passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, at The Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus.

Carrol was born February 6, 1947, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Curtis and Jeanette (Hoven) Olson. Carrol was a 1965 graduate of Wanamingo High School. He was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving his country as part of the U.S. Marine Corps. After being honorably discharged from the military, he attended Vo-Tech for welding and electronics. Carrol worked for B&N Construction company until 1985 where he then went to work for the City of Wanamingo, where he also ran the Wanamingo water treatment plant. Carrol also worked for the City of Cannon Falls at their water treatment plant. In his free time, he loved to go hunting, and snowmobiling. Carrol enjoyed watching movies, TV and was an avid reader. Carrol also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Carrol was caring, personable and had a humble heart. He had a stoic and easy-going personality.

Carrol is survived by his siblings, Charles (Luanna) Olson of Wanamingo, Iris Olson of Wanamingo, Aloyce Rholl of Eagan, MN, Curtis Jr. (Leslie) Olson of Tucson, AZ, Ross Olson of Salt Lake City, UT, Richard (Elisabeth) Olson of Eagan, MN, and Roger (Lynne) Olson of Mazeppa, MN. Carrol is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Jeanette.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home- Larson Chapel. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com