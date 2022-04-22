Carrol Odell Sanderson

Carrol Odell Olson Sanderson was born on November 4, 1929, in Bottineau County, North Dakota. On January 18, 2022, she entered into the arms of Jesus. She was 92.

Carrol attended high school in Souris, North Dakota, and graduated in 1947. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota and married Orville Sanderson in 1951.

Carrol worked as a secondary school teacher, either part-time or as a substitute, in Minnesota and Iowa. In 1980 she became the social worker at Bethany Manor Nursing Home in Story City, Iowa.

Over the years, Carrol lived in Fertile, Ellsworth, Harlan, Eagle Grove, Story City, and Ames, Iowa, and Bricelyn, Minnesota, where Orville served as pastor in various parishes. In 2012 Carrol moved to Charter House in Rochester, Minnesota.

Carrol is survived by her four children: a daughter, Ruth (Robert) Hoel, Rochester, MN; a son, Daniel (Naila) Sanderson, New Richmond, WI; a daughter, Miriam (Marc) Schneider, Pace, FL; and a daughter, Rachel (Dennis) Luther, Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Shani (Brent) Dorner, Talitha (Jamie) Canfield, Rebecca (Stuart) Sedlak, Kim (Brandon) Szews, Marika (Joseph) Brown, Elizabeth (Wilbur) Kan, Joel (Bryanna) Sanderson, Marah (Nick) Runtsch, Morgan Luther, Marie Carlson, Zachary Luther, Matthew Carlson, and Vanessa Luther. Carrol had 21 great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and many, many friends.

Carrol donated her body for scientific research at Mayo Clinic. A service of celebration will be held at 1:00 on April 30 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN.