Carroll Austinson

Carroll “Austy” Austinson, age 80, passed away June 22, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer.

Carroll was born March 21, 1943 to Lavern and Mildred (Heard) Austinson. He and his brother were raised on a small farm east of Lyle, MN. He attended Lyle Public School where he lettered in basketball and baseball. He graduated Lyle High School in 1961. He continued his education at Austin Junior College where he played baseball and basketball. He went on to Mankato State College where he earned his teaching degree. He married Carlene Dunker. They later divorced. Carroll taught 4th and 5th grade in Stewartville for 34 years and was loved by his students and fellow teachers.

Carroll loved sports. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and played baseball and basketball. He ran the 7th Rib Softball Tournament in Racine for many years and bean bag tournaments at the VFW in Rochester. You could always count on him to tell a joke or start up a trivia game. He enjoyed his life more than anyone and had no regrets, as he lived the life he wanted to live and had many friends whom he cherished.

Carroll was preceded in death by his mother and father and 2 infant sons. He is survived by his brother, Arleigh Austinson and sister-in-law Gloria Austinson, his sons Chad Austinson of Olympia WA and Michael Austinson of Seattle WA, 2 granddaughters Clementine Austinson and Henrietta Austinson of Olympia WA, and his fiancé of 28 years, Sue Postier.

A Celebration of Carroll’s Life will be at the VFW in Rochester, MN (2775 43rd Street NW) on July 29th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.