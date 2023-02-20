Carroll Marzolf

Carroll A. Marzolf, 91, of Preston, MN, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Gundersen Harmony Care Center in Harmony, MN.

Carroll Arthur Marzolf was born December 19, 1931 to John and Anna (Bender) Marzolf, the youngest of seven children. He attended country school through 8th grade then graduated from Preston High School with the Class of 1948. In 1957, Carroll began his service in the U.S. Army and graduated first in his mechanics class and was awarded a Marksmanship Medal. He was stationed in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and Fort Sill, Oklahoma as a mechanic and later served in the U.S. Army Reserves. After his discharge in December of 1962, Carroll and his brother, Herman, bought the family farm outside of Preston, MN. They milked cows, raised hogs, cattle, and crops for 50 years until Herman’s sons, Kevin and Al, took over.

Carroll served on the Greenwood and Christ Lutheran Cemetery Board for 35 years and held various office positions. He was also a past council member of Christ Lutheran Church. Carroll will be remembered for his love of animals, especially his dogs Buddy and Cash, and his dedication to the family farm. He enjoyed fishing, going for drives to visit his brothers and sisters, and talking about farming with friends.

Carroll is survived by his special friend Sally Larsen of 38 years, and her children JoAnn Raechke of Elsworth, WI, Lance Larsen and Lydia Gammel both of Rochester, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carroll is also survived by his sisters-in-law Carllie Marzolf of Spring Valley, MN and Averlene Marzolf of Preston, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers and 2 sisters: Edward, Harold, Rueben, Luella, Laura, and Herman.

Visitation and funeral services for Carroll will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston with Rev. Dr. Scott Olson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30pm followed by the service at 1:30 PM. Burial with Military Honors will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery.