Catherine Elizabeth Sullivan March 5, 1965 - April 22, 2023

Cathy passed away at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester after a brief medical illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents Burdell and Mary, and sister Caroline. She is survived by her sister Margaret, brothers Pat (Ward), Mike (Paul), Warren (Lisa) and nieces and nephews Aleisha, Madison and Jack.

From the beginning, Cathy was a force to be reckoned with. She was good, and competitive, at sports, full of energy, fiercely protective of friends and family, and honest to a fault.

As a young adult, Cathy experienced mental illness that profoundly changed her life, but it never changed her spirit. She was adamant about her independence, and eventually achieved that for herself which she so desired.

One thing was clear. She shared a deep faith in God that remained with her to the end. We would like to share the final moments we had with her at the hospital that so clearly showed us this and exactly how amazing she was.

As the doctors worked to care for Cathy and keep her comfortable, she slowly began to slip in and out of consciousness and gratefully appeared to be sleeping when we invited the priest in for final prayers. Entering the room, the priest greeted Cathy by name and expressed his wish to say a prayer for her. Cathy opened her eyes and greeted him with “Hi Father. And I will say a prayer for you.” Holding his gaze, she then said “You have always been there for me.”

We believe, then, that Cathy was no longer addressing the priest; but, rather, was talking to God.

So, despite the challenges that Cathy faced throughout her life, her faith allowed her to graciously accept the lot that God had given her, something we continue to struggle with and cannot fully understand. And it is with this deep faith in God that Cathy held that gives us comfort in knowing she is with him now and at eternal peace.

Cathy’s siblings will be holding a private ceremony to celebrate her life. We request that any memorials in Cathy’s name be sent to NAMI Minnesota (namimn.org).