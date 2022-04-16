Cathy Hadler

Cathy Joyce Hadler, 72, of St. Charles, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Cathy was born January 19, 1950 in Albert Lea, MN to James and Gladys (Wegner) Christensen. She graduated from Ellendale High School in 1969. Cathy attended one year of Nursing School and then went on to complete Beautician school in Albert Lea. She worked as a Beautician for many years.

On September 6, 1975 she married Michael Hadler in Ellendale. They lived in Superior, WI, and Duluth, MN until moving to Dover in 1989. In 2007 Cathy sold the farm and moved to St. Charles. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting.

Her husband Michael died April 25, 1998.

Cathy is survived by her sons: Chad (Leah) Hadler of Andover, MN and Steven Hadler of Avondale. PA; six grandchildren; Cora, Eve Conner, Adrion, Maia and Lillian Hadler and one brother, John Christensen of St. Paul, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorial service will be Saturday, May 14th, 10 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Eyota with Pastor Jonathan Vollrath officiating.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements.