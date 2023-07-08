Cecelia Hall

Cecelia Margaret Francis Hall, 98 of rural Chester, Iowa passed away at her home on July 7, 2023. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco, Iowa. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Cresco, Iowa.

Cecelia was born in York Township, Fillmore County, Minnesota on March 17, 1925 to John H. and Theresa A. (Ott) Leibold. She was one of seven siblings growing up on a farm in rural York Township and attended country school through the 8th grade.

Cecelia was married to Lawrence Vernon Hall on June 5, 1947 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Rectory in Chester, Iowa. This marriage was blessed with twin boys, Garry and Larry.

She was a long time member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Chester, Iowa, and more recently the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco, Iowa.

She enjoyed being a housewife and mother. She also enjoyed cleaning the house and making the best possible meals for her family. She was always looking for ways to do things better such as making the perfect pies and cakes, and getting the clothes spotlessly clean. Cecelia also loved grooming her toy poodles. She passed her love of nature onto her two sons and showed them how to take care of injured or young birds. She was a prolific reader and liked the challenge of putting crossword puzzles together. She had a fondness of Arabian Horses and enjoyed riding her favorite horse “Lady”.

Cecelia is survived by her two sons, Gary and Larry Hall both of Rochester, MN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five brothers: Leo, Edwin, Raymond, Arnold, Raphael, and a sister Lorrinea.