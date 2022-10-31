Chad A. Vaith, 50, of Racine, MN died on Friday (October 28, 2022) at home surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness with metastatic esophageal cancer.

Chad Aaron Vaith was born on April 18, 1972 in Rochester, MN to Curt and Beth (Wiedemann) Vaith. He grew up in Stewartville, where he attended and graduated from Stewartville HS in 1990. He attended Red Wing Vocational Technical College earning an associate degree in building maintenance. Chad was a heavy equipment operator with a specialty in ice rink maintenance for 15 years with the city of Rochester Park and Recreational department. Chad was married on March 20, 2008 on Kauai Island, Hawaii to Anna C. Gunderson. After their marriage, the couple resided in Racine, MN where they have continued to make their home. In 2015, Chad was in a serious car accident that left him partially disabled and unable to continue his career. Anna has been employed for 24 years as a neuro and psychiatric pharmacist at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Chad was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Chad and his brother and sister were born into a racing family whose Dad – Curt, was a well known SE MN area stock car racer. All 3 grew up racing go-karts and Chad and Tony ended up building and racing stock cars along-side their Dad, occasionally competing in races featuring the 2 brothers and Curt. Chad had a love of the outdoors and nature and was an avid hiker. Chad was a MN State Park and trails Passport club member after visiting all of the MN state parks and hiking club trails in 2021. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, swimming, running and bicycling. Chad loved spending time with his family, friends and pets.

Chad is survived by his wife Anna; his parents – Curt and Beth Vaith of Lake Havasu City, AZ; 1 sister and 1 brother – Heather Vaith (Derek Fitzgerald) of Rochester, MN and Tony Vaith of Kasson, MN; 3 nieces and 1 nephew – Haley (Ricardo) Gonzalez, Skylyn Vaith (Jasko Hamzic), Camryn Vaith and Aaron Vaith (Kaitlin Koester). He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents – Lawrence and Madelyn Wiedemann and paternal grandparents – Alan and Elaine Vaith.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 1:00 PM on Thursday (November 3, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday morning at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. Chad’s Family suggests memorials to the American Cancer Society or towards a memorial bench in Lake Florence Park, one of Chad’s favorite places growing up as a young boy and teen in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray FH in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Chad are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com