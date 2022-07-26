Charles A. Kirchner, 83 died Saturday at Mayo Clinic St. Marys campus, Rochester after he had fallen and sustained a severe head injury.

He was born September 6, 1938 at home in Mower County to Elmer and Thelma (Haarstad) Kirchner. He graduated from Austin High School in 1956. He married his High School sweetheart in September 15 later that year. He was employed by IBM and moved his family to Rochester in 1962. After he retired, he truly enjoyed driving School Bus for Strains Bus Company/First Student.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and caring for his three properties, the home place in SE Rochester, “Kirchner Acres” a park that he created on family land and his Trailer near Wabasha. And he loved his dogs!

Charlie loved being with people and family and he loved his Lord. He and Phyllis loved to entertain. There was always somebody stopping by for a visit.

He is survived by his 4 children, Barbara Kirchner, Brenda Szuberski, Gregory (Rita) Kirchner, Nicholas Kirchner; one sister, Colleen (Kirchner) Kvasnicka; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; 4 sisters, Elaine Taylor, Carol Schatz, Judy Dalager, Monica Fiduk; and a son-in-law, Steven Szuberski.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 3rd Avenue SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the church. A reception dinner will be held immediately following the service in Bethel Hall. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Alzheimer’s research or Cancer Research.

