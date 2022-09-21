Charles Becker

Charles “Chuck” LaVern Becker, 88, of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Methodist Campus. He was born August 5, 1934, in Whitewater Township, Winona County, to Gordon and Hazel (Hessig) Becker. He attended Schad’s Corner Rural Elementary School and graduated from Plainview High School in 1952. Chuck served his country in the US Army from April 11, 1955, to April 10, 1957. On July 20, 1960, he married Marion Majerus in Plainview.

Chuck lived his lifetime in the Plainview area. His first love was farming, he farmed for 43 years before he retired. He was a member of St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Chuck is survived by his children, Mark (Shelli) Becker and Jerry (Kellie) Becker both of Plainview, Dave (Kim) Lawson of Chatfield, Steve (Elizabeth) Lawson of Lino Lakes, and Jeanne (Keith) Mayer of Eyota; nine grandchildren, Sabrina Becker, Malia Becker Elyse (Eric) Schroeder, Brianne (Austen) Nielsen, Ashley (Matt) Sievers, Kimmi Lawson, Kirbie (Matt) Haas, Tysen (Brooke) Mayer, Nicole Mayer-Long; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Holst of Plainview. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marion on July 8, 2011, and three brothers.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30th, at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church in Plainview with Msgr. Tom Melvin officiating. Burial will follow the service in St. Joachim’s Catholic Cemetery with military rites by the Plainview American Legion Post #179. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com