Aug. 12, 1934

-

Dec. 15, 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Charles Braun, 87, Kasson, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kasson. Father John Lasuba will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Zumbro Lutheran Church cemetery. A luncheon will follow at South Zumbro Lutheran Church in Kasson. Military honors will be provided by Kasson American Legion Post 333.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.