Charles “Charlie” Dashow, age 72, of Dundas passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Benedictine Community Living in Northfield.

Charlie was born to Gordan and Evelyn (Baddger) Dashow on December 17, 1949, in Rochester and the youngest of three children. He graduated from Rochester John Marshall where he exceled at hockey and softball. Before attending college, Charlie traveled throughout Europe. He graduated from Mankato State University and received his bachelor’s degree in art and a minor in music. He graduated with a degree to teach art to K-12th grade.

Charlie held a variety of jobs over the years. He sold stereo equipment, was a bartender at the J. Grundy’s Rueb ‘N’ Stein for 20+ years, and as a head waiter at Schumacher’s Hotel and Restaurant in New Prague. He enjoyed playing golf, his drum set, listening to music from his record collection and visiting with friends. One of his favorite songs was “A Whiter Shade of Pale” by Procol Harum.

Charlie and Dianne met in 1986. They moved to their present home in 1989 and have lived there happily ever since.

He is survived by his wife Dianne of Dundas; his daughter Hillary Christie of Northfield; and a granddaughter Emily Conklin of Northfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jerry; and a sister Darlene.

Service times are being planned and will be posted on our website. Burial will be at Vasa Church Cemetery next to his mother- and father-in-law. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.