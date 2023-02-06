Charles (Charlie) Richard Constans passed away on February 4, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Charlie was born on February 6, 1951, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, to parents Dr. Richard Constans and Rose Mary (Nowak) Constans. The family settled in Willmar, MN, where Charlie attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Willmar High School. He attended Willmar Vocational College for chef and restaurant management training. He later attended University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Charlie married Marlys Lee in 1971, and they had one daughter, Jeana. He later married Deanna Spring on February 14, 1988, in Elgin, MN. They lived in Eyota, MN, for 33 years, and have two children together, Megan and Tyler.

Charlie worked as the head chef at IBM in Rochester for 30 years until his retirement in 2015. Following retirement, he worked part-time as a maintenance technician for Shorewood Senior Campus before retiring in 2020.

As an avid nature buff, Charlie loved duck hunting and trout fishing which he shared with his children and nephews. He loved watching birds and collecting butterflies. Later in life he took up beekeeping and sold his honey locally to restaurants and individuals. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and watching his favorite MN sport teams.

One of his dreams in life was scuba diving which he did with his wife Deanna. This hobby evolved into travel across the world including the Caribbean, Indonesia, and his big dream trip, to Papua New Guinea. He enjoyed taking underwater photos and video. His last big adventure was a family trip to Alaska.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rose Constans, in-laws Rick and Jean Spring; his grandparents and brother-in-law, Steve Peterson. He is survived by his wife, Deanna; former wife Marlys, and children, Jeana (Guy) Grigsby Houston, TX; Megan (Andrew) Frey, Ramsey, MN, and Tyler Constans, Hopkins, MN; and sisters and brother, Kathy (Gary) Anderson), Arlington, TX; David (Vicki) Constans, Willmar, MN; Mary Peterson, Duluth, MN; and Jane (Tom) Dietman, Rice, MN, and sister and brother-in-law, Butch and Jennifer (Spring) Pearson, Pequot Lakes, MN, along with 10 nephews and nieces, two grand-nephews, and three grand-nieces.

The family would like to thank the amazing care teams at Mayo Clinic, and St. Croix Hospice team who provided support during his final days.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl. NW Rochester MN 55901). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial will be held later this summer.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Constans family